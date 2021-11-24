‘The Freak Brothers’ head to San Diego Comic-Con

article

The epic San Diego Comic-Con is returning to its in-person roots this year — and it’s bring some fabulous, furry friends along for the ride.

Tubi’s adult animated series "The Freak Brothers" will roll up to the historic comics and entertainment convention for an offsite experience, which will welcome fans (and anyone who’s accidentally fallen asleep in the ’60s only to awaken in 2021 outside the San Diego Bayfront Park) on each of the con’s three days. The event runs Friday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Attendees can take a breather near Hall H (outside the Hilton) at "The Freak Brothers Experience," which will feature (per SDCC) "music curated from The Freak Brothers Spotify playlist, charging stations at a lounge area, and a 42-foot "FREAK-A-FIED" bus.

RELATED: WATCH: ‘The Freak Brothers’ find themselves in jail in this clip

Additionally, con-goers can expect a "dynamic photo backdrop" and should keep their eyes peeled for the "Freak Brothers" street team, which will be handing out collectible mini-posters of the characters and Freak-a-fied mint tins.

Based on the cult classic comic series by Gilbert Shelton, "The Freak Brothers" asks what might happen if four cannabis aficionados got their hands on some really good stuff and slept right on through multiple decades to awaken in present-day San Francisco. For more of the adventures of Freewheelin’ Franklin (Woody Harrelson), Phineas (Pete Davidson), Fat Freddy (John Goodman) and Fat Freddy’s cat "Kitty" (Tiffany Haddish), head over to Tubi, where the first three episodes await you.

"The Freak Brothers" premiere is the most-watched episode in the history of the free streaming service. New episodes of the eight-part series debut on Sundays.

These blazing hot stoner comedies are streaming (for free) on Tubi

Oliver, Stoned (2015): When the world’s biggest stoner loses an expensive car, he has to steal an ice cream truck and round up his wacky friends to get it back. Who knows? He might just find himself — and some love — along the way. Rated TV-MA. 92 minutes. Dir: Tom Morris. Featuring: Seth Cassell, Brea Grant, Robert Curtis Brown, Ryan Malgarini.

Cheech & Chong: Puff Puff Laugh (2010): Original stoner icons Cheech & Chong host this hilarious comedy special filmed at Just for Laughs in Montreal, the largest international comedy festival in the world. Rated TV-MA. 45 minutes. Dir: Shelagh O'Brien. Featuring: Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, Bill Burr, Jay Malone, Noel Fielding.

Highway (2012): This rollicking road trip comedy follows two stoner brothers on the hunt for a "marijuana nirvana." Let the uncouth hijinks begin! Rated R. 77 minutes. Dir: Coke Daniels. Featuring: Devin The Dude, Lil Duval, Gary Owen, Erik Estrada, Keith David.

About Tubi: Tubi has more than 35,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest offering of free live local and national news channels in streaming. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/ .

Advertisement

Tubi is owned by the FOX Corporation.