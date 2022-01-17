City of Orlando honors Dr. King through community service event

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some spent their day honoring the memory of the civil rights leader by partaking in community service projects.

The Orlando mayor’s MLK commission led a community clean-up around Lake Fran to remember the civil rights leader.

"This day, Dr. King's holiday, is a day on and not a day off," said Marcia Hope Goodwin with the City of Orlando.

They say their goal is to promote Dr. King’s ideas including peace, equality, and service.

"Dr. King stood for something that we all believe in which is fairness, justice, inclusion, and respect for all people," said Hope Goodwin.

"We like to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King and one way is by community service," added Mayor Buddy Dyer.

He was there along with more than 60 volunteers to clean up the area around the lake and its trails leading to up the Carver Shores neighborhood.

"I'm helping volunteer with my fellow church staff. We want to come help the community when we can," said volunteer Luke Bitikofer.

The City Beautiful held its annual Arthur "Pappy" Kennedy prayer breakfast this morning. It was virtual for the second year because of the pandemic.

Pappy Kennedy was Orlando’s first African-American city council member.

There was also the Seedling for Civil Rights event at Eagle Nest Park. People were planting, mulching, and removing litter there too.

"We want to continue to live the ideals that Martin Luther King, Jr. stood for. As a community, we still have a long way to go, but I think here in Orlando, we are one of the communities Dr. King would be proud of," said Mayor Dryer.

