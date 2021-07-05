Tesla security system catches man on video vandalizing car in Altamonte Springs

A woman says someone purposely vandalized her Tesla, and the security system on her car caught it all on video.

Video shows what looks like someone purposely damaging a woman's Tesla while it was sitting in an Altamonte Springs parking lot. The camera system on the car caught the crime on video.



"I was in complete shock," said the owner of the car who did not want to be named. "When I saw this man's face of how deliberately he just did it, it was hurtful."

The owner says she is happy the technology within the car caught it all on video and hopes it will help police find the person who did it. Altamonte Springs police confirmed the incident is being investigated.

"He has to pay for what he did," the owner said. "I want him and other people to see that we’re going to catch you. There’s always a camera looking."

Since this has happened, the owner says she has heard of other Tesla owners who have reported their cars being vandalized too.

Omar Velazquez co-owns Turo MCO, which is a luxury car rental service. He says he purposely doesn't get Teslas because of rumors that the cars are targeted.

"For me to avoid getting cars damaged, or they’re inflicting damage to my car, that’s why I haven’t bought a Tesla," Velazquez said.