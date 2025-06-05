Teen injured in Deltona parking lot shooting, Volusia deputies investigating
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man injured Thursday evening in Deltona.
Deputies responded to the scene around 6:46 p.m. in the parking lot of 2820 Howland Blvd., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound near his mouth.
Authorities said he was alert and talking at the scene before being transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital as a trauma alert.
According to the Sanford Police Department, additional officers are stationed at the hospital.
What we don't know:
Volusia County Detectives are following active leads in the case. No suspects or further details were immediately released.
An update will be provided as the investigation develops.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and the Sanford Police Department.