Florida teen, 16, arrested after shooting threat towards DeLand High School, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy is behind bars after deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he threatened to shoot up a high school.
Officials said the teen made threats on Instagram and through text and also stated in a group chat that he'd shoot up DeLand High School.
The teen was charged with making written threats to kill, according to deputies.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: The Volusia Sheriff's Office posted about the teen's arrest on Sunday on its Facebook page.