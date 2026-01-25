Florida teen, 16, arrested after shooting threat towards DeLand High School, deputies say

The Brief The teen made threats in a group chat to shoot up DeLand High School, according to deputies. The incident remains under investigation.



A 16-year-old boy is behind bars after deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he threatened to shoot up a high school.

Officials said the teen made threats on Instagram and through text and also stated in a group chat that he'd shoot up DeLand High School.

The teen was charged with making written threats to kill, according to deputies.

The incident remains under investigation.