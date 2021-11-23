Taste of TNF recipe: Turkey pot pie

It's a pretty sure bet that, at some point Thursday, you're going to feel stuffed. But Friday, you'll probably be wondering what to do with all of those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Instead of serving up turkey sandwiches, Dr. BBQ shows us how to make your post-Thanksgiving meal into a festival of food.

Dr. BBQ says if you can't find turkey broth for the pot pie, use vegetable broth instead. Chicken broth will make it taste like chicken and you definitely want to highlight the turkey.

Ingredients

1 stick butter

2/3 cup flour

½ medium onion, finely chopped

½ teaspoon poultry seasoning

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

3 cups turkey or vegetable broth

1 cup milk or half and half

4 cups cubed leftover turkey

2 cups frozen vegetable mix, defrosted

1 sheet pastry crust or phyllo dough

Instructions

Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 350°. In a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the flour and mix in. Continue cooking and mixing until all the lumps are gone. Add the onion and mix. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the onion is softened. Add the poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Slowly add the broth, mixing it in. Whisk until all the lumps are gone. Add the milk and mix. Cook and mix until the gravy is thickened and bubbly. Add the turkey and mix it in. Add the vegetables and mix them in. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes stirring often. Pour into a large grill-safe pan. Roll out the dough and cover the turkey mixture with it. Cut a few slits in the dough to let the steam out. Place in the grill or oven and cook for about an hour until the dough is golden brown and the turkey mixture is bubbling hot.

Makes about six servings.

