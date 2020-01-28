Tampa man wins $2 million Powerball prize

article

A Tampa man is now a millionaire after claiming a $2 million Powerball prize.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 32-year-old Antonio Machado won the drawing with a Quick Pick ticket from July 31, 2019.

Machado's ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

He purchased the winning ticket from Duckweed Urban Grocery, located at 117 N 12 Street in Channelside. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus commission, lottery officials said.