Man who took his own life threatened to drive car into Tampa FDOT building, bomb team investigates: Police

Suspicious items were found inside a parked car off of McKinley Drive in Tampa after a man took his own life on Wednesday, prompting a massive police presence and evacuations of nearby FDOT and FHP offices.

The Tampa Police Department said the incident began unfolding at around 3:30 p.m. at 11201 McKinley Drive. Officers said staff with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), which has an office in the area, received a call from a 60-year-old man in the parking lot.

Officials said he was making suicidal statements and bomb threats. TPD said he even threatened to drive into the FDOT building.

The man was found inside a blue vehicle in the parking lot, and authorities said he pointed a gun at his head as soon as responding officers approached. Tampa police tried to talk with him, but they said he shot himself.

After that, the officers found suspicious items, including wires, inside the car. The Tampa Police Bomb Team has been assessing the situation and said they found multiple guns, magazines and multiple gas tanks inside the car.

FDOT's office as well as the Florida Highway Patrol's nearby office were both evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to TPD.

The scene on McKinley Drive remains active as police continue their investigation. It's unclear why the man targeted FDOT at this point.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.