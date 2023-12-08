Suspects sought after shooting at Orange County convenience store sends 1 to hospital

A shooting right outside an Orange County convenience store sent one person to the hospital.

Just after 6 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the 14000 block of Woodard Cove Court. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies shut down an entire intersection while they investigated the shooting. Witnesses told FOX 35 News they heard more than a dozen gunshots and then tires screeching.

From behind the police tape, a FOX 35 News crew observed several evidence markings next to bullet casings.

The shooting happened in front of a convenience store and near several houses. There appeared to be bullet holes around the store’s window.

The sheriff’s office has not named the victim nor has it identified any suspects.