Suspects sought after shooting at Orange County convenience store sends 1 to hospital
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A shooting right outside an Orange County convenience store sent one person to the hospital.
Just after 6 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the 14000 block of Woodard Cove Court. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies shut down an entire intersection while they investigated the shooting. Witnesses told FOX 35 News they heard more than a dozen gunshots and then tires screeching.
From behind the police tape, a FOX 35 News crew observed several evidence markings next to bullet casings.
The shooting happened in front of a convenience store and near several houses. There appeared to be bullet holes around the store’s window.
The sheriff’s office has not named the victim nor has it identified any suspects.