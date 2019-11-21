Suspected serial killer charged with 3 counts of 1st-degree murder, State Attorney's Office pursuing death penalty

article

The State Attorney's Office announced an indictment in the Daytona Beach serial killer case on Thursday morning.

State Attorney, R. J. Larizza, said Robert Hayes is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings of three women 14 years ago.

The announcement was made at a press conference Thursday outside the DeLand courthouse.

In September, authorities revealed they used DNA to link Hayes to the murders. He is currently in custody in Palm Beach County, accused of killing a woman in 2016.

On Thursday, the state attorney also revealed a surviving victim has come forward, although that person was not identified. He said that person has helped investigators with specifics on the case.

Investigators said Hayes shot the three victims to death in secluded areas around the city.

A fourth murder victim, Stacey Gage, also died in a similar way. At Thursday's press conference, authorities said that investigation is still active.

The state attorney did not specify a timeframe as to when Hayes will be brought to Volusia County to face charges.

