Suspect shot, killed by deputies after refusing to drop knife at Orange County store, deputies say

Deputies were forced to open fire on a man inside a furniture store after he allegedly pulled a knife on them, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said that the bizarre situation started just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. A man was said to have been hit by two cars on Colonial Drive. Witnesses said that it looked like the man was running into traffic, trying to get it. When he got up, they said that the man walked into a nearby La-Z-Boy furniture store. It was there that he waved a knife around at employees.

Deputies soon arrived after those employees called 911, authorities reported. Despite confronting the suspect and giving him multiple commands to drop his knife, they said that he refused to do so. Eventually, he allegedly made a very quick movement toward one of the deputies, at which they discharged their firearm.

The suspect reportedly died at the hospital. The two deputies involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a deputy-involved shooting.

