Suspect accused of putting Apple AirTag on Arizona man's car

A man accused of placing a tracking device on another person's car in Mohave County has been arrested.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Cristian Gonzalez, a resident of Laughlin, Nevada, was arrested on March 14 after a man told authorities he found an Apple AirTag on his car.

"Deputies arrived and made contact with the victim, who advised he had located the tracker and believed it was placed by Gonzalez," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The victim also said he had an active order of protection against Gonzalez stemming from a previous incident.

Deputies took the Apple AirTag and drove around town, eventually stopping at a park in Bullhead City.

"Approximately five minutes later, deputies observed a vehicle drive by their location and visually identified the driver as Gonzalez," the sheriff's office said.

Gonzalez told the deputies he had a gun in his car and taken into custody.

During an interview with deputies, Gonzalez allegedly admitted to placing the AirTag on the victim's car. He also said he drove to the victim's house to take photos before driving to the park where he would confront the victim.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into jail.

Cristian Gonzalez, 25, is accused of placing an Apple AirTag tracking device on another man's car in Mohave County.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.