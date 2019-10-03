Superhero window washers bring smiles to sick kids at Children's Alabama

A window cleaning business wanted to help bring joy to the kids at Children's Alabama, so they dressed up as superheroes while rappelling down the side of the hospital.

They say not all heroes wear capes, but when you give them to the window washers of Sunlight Building Services, LLC—we beg to differ.

Because on Wednesday, the kiddos received a special surprise visit from Batman, Spider-Man, Superman and Captain America!

Their heartwarming smiles was the perfect indicator on just happy they were to see them—mission accomplished!

According to WBRC, this is the fifth year Children’s and Books-A-Million have joined forces as part of the “Heroes Heal Here” campaign for the month of October.