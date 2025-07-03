SunRail crossing incident in Longwood causes delays, no injuries reported

The Brief SunRail train P324 was involved in a crossing incident near SR 434 in Longwood. No injuries reported; delays affected northbound and southbound service. Officials remind the public of safety laws and rail crossing precautions.



A northbound SunRail train was involved in an incident Thursday afternoon at a rail crossing in Longwood, prompting delays but resulting in no injuries, authorities said.

What we know:

A SunRail train traveling northbound was involved in an incident around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of State Road 434 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Longwood. Train P324 was operating between the Altamonte Springs and Longwood stations when the event occurred.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported among passengers or crew. While Ronald Reagan Boulevard has since reopened, several trains were delayed as a result.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released specific details about the nature of the incident — whether it involved a vehicle, pedestrian, mechanical issue, or other factors. It's also unclear how long service disruptions will continue or whether future rail operations in the area will be further affected. The Longwood Police Department is handling the investigation but has not yet released a full report.

What they're saying:

SunRail officials used the incident to reiterate the importance of rail safety, reminding the public that train tracks are private property and not intended for recreation or shortcuts.

"Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists must stay alert and take simple precautions around the rail to ensure their safety," officials said in a statement. "Motorists should always keep vehicles clear of the intersection and behind the white line when stopped. This is especially vital when warning signals start to flash at rail crossings and the gates come down. Please use caution at railroad crossings."

Crossing in unmarked areas or walking on tracks is considered both dangerous and illegal, officials added.