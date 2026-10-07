Student, 6, dies after large video display fell at Riviera Elementary, district says

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The Brief A 6-year-old student at Riviera Elementary died Wednesday after a "large video display board" fell on the student, officials said. "We are devastated by this unimaginable loss. Our deepest condolences are with the student's family, loved ones, classmates, and everyone in our school community who is grieving," the district said.



A six-year-old student at Riviera Elementary School died Wednesday after a "large video display board" fell onto the student, the district said in a statement, referring to it as "a tragic accident."

Student dies after video display board falls at Riviera Elementary School

What we know:

The incident happened shortly before noon on Wednesday at Rivieira Elementary School, a spokesperson for Brevard County Public Schools said in a statement. Officials said "a large video display board" fell and seriously injured the student. That student was rushed to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where the student died.

The Palm Bay Police Department shared a similar news release with similar details, and said it would share more information as it became available.

4:30 p.m. press conference

The Palm Bay Police Department has scheduled a 4:30 p.m. press conference. FOX 35 plans to take that press conference live. You can watch in the video player below.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared the circumstances of how the video display board fell nor how the child was hurt. The school said it would not be releasing additional information about the student, citing the family's privacy.

What they're saying:

"We are devastated by this unimaginable loss. Our deepest condolences are with the student's family, loved ones, classmates, and everyone in our school community who is grieving," Brevard Public Schools said in a statement. The district said additional support and counseling services would be available for both students and staff.

"We are heartbroken to share that the child has died as a result of the injuries. Our hearts are with the student's family, friends, loved ones, and everyone else in our community who is grieving from this tragic accident," said the Palm Bay Police Department in a statement.