Stetson University student tests positive for COVID-19

Stetson University announced one of its students tested positive for COVID-19 and was at a city owned park.

The student, whose name wasn’t released, lived off campus and is currently at an Orlando hospital, according to a letter sent to students and staff Tuesday.

The university said the student was not feeling well and limited her interactions on campus since March 6th; however, it says she attended a baseball game on March 11th as a student employee.

The letter states she worked in the press box and ran promotions and did interact with the crowd. It states she also attended a sorority meeting on March 16.

Chris Graham with the City of DeLand said it alerted its employees who were at the park that day.

“It's been about three weeks since that occured and they haven’t showed any symptoms,” he said.

He said Tuesday the city disinfected the facility as a precaution.

Advertisement

“We have been frequently cleaning our facilities since this started but we just wanted as a precaution to disinfect the press box as well,” he said.

MORE NEWS: Coast Guard: Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick onboard

The university said it has contacted anyone who may have been in contact with the student.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to Stetson University to the student, to her family and friends, and we hope that she can make a speedy recovery,” said Graham.

Below is the letter in its entirety:



Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

Stetson University received confirmation today (Tuesday, March 31) that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. The off-campus student, whose name will not be released, is in a hospital in Orlando. The university has been in touch with her family and they asked that this information be communicated to the community.

The student had not been feeling well and had limited her access and interactions with the campus since March 6, but attended a baseball game on March 11 at Melching Field as a student employee. She worked in the press box, but ran promotions and did interact with the crowd. Also, she attended a sorority meeting on March 16.

The sorority and Athletics Department have been notified. The City of DeLand Parks and Recreation Department also has been notified since Melching Field is a city property. The university is working with the Florida Department of Health (DOH), and is currently following its infectious disease protocol.

The university has identified individuals who may have been in contact with the student and asked them to monitor their symptoms per CDC guidelines and report any symptoms to Stetson University’s Health Service.

What to do if you or someone else is sick or fears exposure:

Updated on the morning of April 1: Any member of the Stetson community who has been to campus in the last 14 days and feels they may have come into direct contact with the virus causing COVID-19 or is experiencing flu-like symptoms (fever over 100.3, cough, shortness of breath, possible nausea/diarrhea, possible loss of taste/smell) should alert Stetson immediately. Fill out this online form: Stetson University: COVID-19 Report a Concern Form. During business hours, call Health Service (386-822-8150). After business hours, call Public Safety (386-822-7300). If you are concerned about someone else’s exposure, also let us know -- don’t just tell them to do so. This applies to our College of Law students, faculty and staff.