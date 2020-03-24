Stay-at-home order in effect for Gainesville

article

An emergency stay-at-home order for the City of Gainesville is now in effect amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe and Alachua County Commissioner Robert Hutchinson on Tuesday made the emergency declaration.

Individuals may leave their residence only for activities related to health and safety, necessary supplies and services or limited outdoor recreation and exercise. Individuals may go to public parks and open outdoor recreation areas; however, playgrounds may increase the spread of COVID-19 and are closed.

Some essential businesses will remain open and employees of those businesses will be permitted to go to and from work. There are also exceptions made for those who are taking care of others. The full emergency order can be read below or on the city website (PDF).