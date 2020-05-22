State campgrounds reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend

article

State campgrounds opened this week.

Many of them are already booked.

“When we were pulling, there were three people coming in behind us,” Heather Vollmar, of St. Augustine, said. “The campsites are filling really quickly.”

Vollmar and her family are spending the weekend camping at Lake Louisa State Park in Lake County.

“We actually booked our spot in January, and we were worried they would be canceling everything, but we were lucky that it just opened back up,” Vollmar said.

Several campgrounds at Florida State Parks opened Thursday just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Officials tell FOX 35 News many of the campsites are already booked.

Advertisement

The parks will be following social distancing guidelines and implementing new cleaning procedures.

Plus, you’ll need a reservation to get a campsite.

Campgrounds opening is also affecting business owners.

At Travel Country Outfitters in Seminole County, the manager, Michael Plante, said he’s noticed people coming in to get supplies.

“We’ve seen people coming in looking at backpacks and footwear for trails, hiking and walking,” Plante said.

He believes this will be a busy season for him.

He expects more people to cancel vacations to go camping.

“They’re telling us when they’re buying kayaks and paddleboards that they’ve postponed those big trips, and they’re going to stay closer to home,” Plante said.