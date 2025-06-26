Stalled Daytona Beach high-rise scaled down, work set to resume in July

The Brief A 31-story high-rise in Daytona Beach has been downsized to a one-story structure. Developers plan to add event and retail space to get the long-stalled project underway. Work is set to begin July 7, with future expansion still a possibility.



A planned Daytona Beach high-rise has been downsized to a one-story structure.

City leaders worried delayed project could become 'eyesore'

What we know:

A long-delayed $200 million luxury high-rise in Daytona Beach will not be built — at least not yet.

City officials say the developers, unable to raise the necessary funds for the original 31-story tower, have agreed to a scaled-down version to get the project moving again. The revised plan includes a one-story structure with event space and retail shops, with work expected to resume as early as July 7.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the developers will ultimately return to the original high-rise concept. No firm timeline has been provided for future vertical expansion, and officials have not disclosed whether new financial partners are involved or how long the phased approach might take.

The backstory:

The site has remained untouched and unfinished for six years, becoming an eyesore along the beachfront. Initially scheduled for completion in 2020, the luxury condo project stalled repeatedly due to financial issues. At one point, the city revoked the building permit after missed deadlines and lack of progress.

Local perspective:

Residents and city leaders have expressed frustration over the long-abandoned site. Commissioner Ken Strickland says they’ve reached a compromise to bring life back to the property with a modest start, while still leaving the door open for future expansion.

What they're saying:

The city views the current plan as a small but necessary step toward revitalizing the area.

"We're not going to continue to just let it sit here and be an eyesore," said Commissioner Ken Strickland.

"They came to a compromise of them just putting a deck on there, and they can do special events — weddings, parties…" he added.

"If all goes well, they'll get to a point where they can move forward and move up."

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the City of Daytona Beach.




