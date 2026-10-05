St. Cloud teacher accused of grabbing, dragging pre-K student during recess, police say

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The Brief A pre-K teacher at St. Cloud Elementary grabbed and dragged a student on the playground last week, according to police. The incident reportedly happened Thursday after the student became upset that recess was ending, according to a police report. The teacher, Kathryn Garcia, faces a charge of child abuse. The school district says she's been reassigned away from campus while an investigation is conducted.



A pre-K teacher at St. Cloud Elementary is accused of grabbing and dragging a student on the playground, according to police.

What we know:

Kathryn Garcia was arrested on Friday on a charge of child abuse.

Kathryn Garcia (Credit: Osceola County booking)

Surveillance video shows Garcia grabbing, kicking student, police say

Investigators said the incident happened Thursday after the student became upset about leaving recess.

According to a police report, surveillance video showed Garcia grabbing the child by the arm and pulling him up from the ground in an "aggressive manner."

After the child pulled away, Garcia also allegedly kicked the child's legs before dragging him across the concrete, according to a police report.

Investigators said that Garcia also pushed the child into a chain-link fence and hit him in the chest.

Teachers reported incident to school administration

Other teachers who were on the playground at the time of the alleged incident reported what they saw to school administration, according to the police report.

One teacher told investigators that they saw Garcia pull the child up by his wrist multiple times, dropping him more than once and kicking him while he was on the ground.

Garcia reassigned to another area

Garcia has been reassigned while an investigation is conducted, according to officials with the Osceola County School District.

What they're saying:

"We believe that one of our school’s greatest strengths is the strong partnership we share with our families through open and honest communication," the district said in a statement. "In keeping with that commitment, we want to inform you that a member of our teaching staff was recently arrested in connection with an incident that occurred while redirecting a student, which was immediately reported by the school to both law enforcement and DCF. The employee has been reassigned away from our campus pending the outcome of all investigations and administrative reviews. Please know that the safety, well-being, and support of every student remain our highest priorities. We are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities and will continue to follow all district policies and procedures. We appreciate your continued trust, partnership, and support as we remain focused on providing a safe and positive learning environment for all students."

What we don't know:

The district did not say where within the district Garcia had been reassigned.