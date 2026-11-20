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The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance off the eastern coast of Florida. The area of low pressure has a 30% chance of development over the next two days. The system is currently dumping heavy rain on coastal counties in Central Florida.



The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance off Florida's east coast for development.

The system is dumping heavy rain on the state's coastal counties, bringing flooded roads to many of those areas.

NHC said the system could develop subtropical or tropical characteristics as it moves northward just offshore through the weekend.

What are the chances of development?

The disturbance has a 30% chance of development over the next two days and a 50% chance of rain over the next seven days.

If the system were to develop, the next name on the list is Kyle.

Any potential Florida impacts?

What to expect:

Even if the system doesn't develop into a subtropical or tropical storm, it is expected to produce gusty winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding for parts of the southeast coast.

"In addition, heavy rainfall and the threat of flash flooding will continue across portions of the Florida peninsula," the NHC said.

2026 Atlantic hurricane season

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has been a quiet one.

Only 10 named storms have developed this season, and only one became a hurricane.

Hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30.