SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Mental Health during the holidays

Dr. Luis Allen, a Psychiatrist and the Medical Director of AdventHealth’s Center for Behavioral Health, visited Good Day Orlando on Monday morning to discuss mental health during the holidays.

Dr. Allen said that we should redefine our expectations this holiday season and no one is immune to holiday stress. Getting enough sleep is crucial to staying healthy during the holiday season because it can impact your mood and outlook.

While many people experience sadness that may include changes in eating and concentration, if the symptoms persist and are lasting throughout the day or for multiple days, the possibility of clinical depression exists and you should seek help from a professional.

