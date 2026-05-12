Spirit Airlines travelers struggling to recover luggage, refunds

The Brief A Texas family traveling through Orlando International Airport said their luggage went missing ahead of the sudden Spirit Airlines shutdown. Some Spirit passengers are still waiting on refunds for canceled flights. Consumer advocates say travelers should document everything inside missing bags in case legal action becomes necessary.



As thousands of travelers deal with the fallout from Spirit Airlines’ abrupt shutdown, some families arriving at Orlando International Airport have been scrambling to recover missing luggage and refunds.

Consumer advocates say travelers across the country have reported trouble locating checked baggage after the airline’s shutdown disrupted operations.

Lost and never found

What they're saying:

Steve Ahrens and his family landed at Orlando International Airport just before Spirit Airlines stopped their operations. The family had traveled to Florida from Texas, so Ahrens’ 8-year-old daughter, Redding, could compete in an end-of-season cheer competition.

When they arrived at baggage claim, their checked bags never arrived. Without access to the luggage, Ahrens spent much of the weekend driving from store to store replacing cheer competition necessities like makeup, hair accessories and clothing.

"It was supposed to be… an exciting trip," Steve Ahrens said.

Ahrens said the family knew a shutdown was possible but did not expect it to happen so quickly.

"We learned to make the best of everything, and we did. But definitely some inconveniences," he said.

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John Breyault with the National Consumers League says his organization has heard from travelers struggling to recover their belongings.

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"We’ve been hearing reports that consumers who had lost baggage on Spirit [are] having trouble recovering their bags," Breyault said.

Breyault also warned some passengers could face lengthy waits for refunds depending on how they paid for their tickets.

"If you paid with credit or debit, Spirit says that they will refund the cost of the ticket automatically," he said. "However, if you paid via another method, say cash, check, rewards or a voucher, you’re going to be in for a long wait."

In some cases, he said, passengers may ultimately need to pursue claims through bankruptcy court and "may only get back pennies on the dollar."

Spirit Airlines told FOX 35 News they are continuing to work on refunding customers.

What to do if you’re missing luggage

What you can do:

Consumer advocates recommend travelers immediately make a detailed list of every item packed inside a missing bag, including estimated values and receipts if possible.

Passengers should also:

File a baggage claim with the airline as soon as possible

Check with airport lost and found departments

Save boarding passes, baggage claim tags and receipts for replacement purchases

Monitor credit card statements and airline communications for refund updates

What's next:

Airport staff at MCO said they have contacted the owners of bags recovered so far and are working to return them.