SpaceX launch of Falcon 9 SpaceX is targeting Friday morning for its next launch from Florida, weather permitting. The instantaneous launch window opens at 9:56 a.m. ET (13:56 UTC)

SpaceX is targeting Friday morning for its next launch from Florida, weather permitting.

A Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch of 56 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The instantaneous launch window opens at 9:56 a.m. ET (13:56 UTC).

If needed, there is an additional launch opportunity at 11:35 a.m. ET (15:35 UTC). Backup opportunities are also available on Saturday, June 24 at 9:05 a.m. ET (13:05 UTC) and 10:46 a.m. ET (14:46 UTC).

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.