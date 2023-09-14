SpaceX to launch next Starlink mission on Friday evening

If all goes according to schedule, SpaceX will launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Florida on Friday evening.

SpaceX is targeting Friday, September 15 at 11:38 p.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

If needed, an additional opportunity is available on Saturday, September 16 at 12:07 a.m. ET.

This is the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and two Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.