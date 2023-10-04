SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit Wednesday night

article

SpaceX is gearing up to launch some more Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit Wednesday night.

The launch is slated to happen at 10:45 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX will be launching 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit by way of its Falcon 9 rocket.

This is the eighth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and four Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.