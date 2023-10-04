Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit Wednesday night

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Space
FOX 35 Orlando
article

SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up to launch some more Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit Wednesday night. 

The launch is slated to happen at 10:45 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. 

SpaceX will be launching 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit by way of its Falcon 9 rocket. 

This is the eighth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and four Starlink missions. 

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.