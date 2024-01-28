SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida Sunday night

article

SpaceX is gearing up to launch some more Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit Sunday night from Florida.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying 23 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Liftoff for the Sunday night launch is targeted for 6:15 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 9:55 p.m,

If the launch is scrubbed, additional backup opportunities are scheduled for Monday, January 29 beginning at 5:39 p.m.

This will be the 18th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 10 Starlink missions.

