SpaceX targeting late Thursday morning for next launch of Starlink mission
LAKE MARY, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to send another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday morning, with a backup launch opportunity slated for Friday.
The space company is targeting 10:50 a.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of 54 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The backup opportunity is available on Friday at 10:29 a.m. ET.
The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and four Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.