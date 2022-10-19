SpaceX targeting late Thursday morning for next launch of Starlink mission

SpaceX launch of Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites SpaceX is targeting 10:50 a.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of 54 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Watch the launch live when it happens in the video player above.

SpaceX is planning to send another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday morning, with a backup launch opportunity slated for Friday.

The space company is targeting 10:50 a.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of 54 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The backup opportunity is available on Friday at 10:29 a.m. ET.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and four Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.