SpaceX targeting Friday afternoon for launch of Transporter-4 mission

SpaceX is targeting Friday afternoon for the launch of a Falcon 9 which will carry the Transporter-4 mission to a sun-synchronous orbit.

The launch window opens at 12:24 p.m. ET for liftoff at Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Falcon 9 will fly on a southern trajectory along Florida’s eastern coast and may be visible from the ground, SpaceX says.

Falcon 9’s first stage booster previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Transporter-4 is SpaceX’s fourth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission.

"On this flight are 40 spacecraft, including CubeSats, microsats, picosats, non-deploying hosted payloads, and an orbital transfer vehicle carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time," SpaceX says.

The weather could be a factor in Friday's launch. As of early Thursday evening, there was a 30% chance of favorable liftoff conditions.

