SpaceX gears up to launch another 30 Starlink satellites: Watch live

The Brief SpaceX will conduct another Starlink launch around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 12. The mission will launch 29 satellites into low-Earth orbit. Satellites will deploy an hour and five minutes into the mission.



SpaceX will conduct its newest launch from Cape Canveral Space Force Station on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

SpaceX's newest Starlink launch is set to take place on Jan. 12 around 12:40 p.m.

The mission will launch another 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

This will be the 25th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-B, USSF-124, BlueBird 1-5, Nusantara Lima (PSN N5), and 19 Starlink missions, SpaceX said.

Satellites will deploy an hour and five minutes into the mission.

SpaceX Starship's second launch attempt (SpaceX)

Where to watch the launch?

FOX 35 will live stream the launch, which can be viewed at www.fox35orlando.com/watch. Viewers can also catch the launch streaming on FOX 35's YouTube and Facebook.

What is SpaceX?

The backstory:

SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, started in 2002 to create powerful, fully reusable launch vehicles. SpaceX rockets can withstand reentry and land back on Earth to re-fly again.

They hope to become capable of carrying humans to Mars and other destinations in the solar system. In 2020, SpaceX was the first private company to transport people to the International Space Station.

The company has completed 597 missions, 557 landings and 520 relights, its website said.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit today at 12:35 p.m., from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

What is Starlink?

With a goal of providing high-speed Internet around the world, Starlink aims to provide connectivity for streaming, video calls, gaming and remote working anywhere in the world – including remote locations.

Residential services start at $59 a month, until Oct. 29 and then return to a base price of $80 a month, Starlink's website said. Now, over 7 million people across 150 countries, territories and markets are connected with Starlink, a SpaceX post said.

According to Space.com, SpaceX currently has 8,475 Starlink satellites in orbit – with a goal of having a total of 42,000 in orbit. Each satellite has a lifespan of five years.