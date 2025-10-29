SpaceX rocket launch: Watch live

The Brief SpaceX's Falcon 9 deployed 29 satellites into low-Earth orbit on Oct. 29. The launch took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station around 12:35 p.m.



SpaceX is set to launch 29 Starlink satellites into Earth's orbit on Wednesday.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. This mission is the 15th flight for the first state booster supporting this mission, SpaceX said on its website.

The satellites were deployed just over an hour into the mission.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit today at 12:35 p.m., from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

When is the rocket launch? Here's how to watch live

What we know:

The launch took place around 12:35 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 29 from Central Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Catch the satellite launch on FOX 35's live news stream at fox35orlando.com/live or on the FOX Local app.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit today at 12:35 p.m., from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Who is SpaceX?

The backstory:

SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, started in 2002 to create powerful, fully reusable launch vehicles. SpaceX rockets can withstand reentry and land back on Earth to re-fly again.

They hope to become capable of carrying humans to Mars and other destinations in the solar system. In 2020, SpaceX was the first private company to transport people to the International Space Station.

The company has completed 565 missions, 525 landings and 490 relights, its website said.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit today at 12:35 p.m., from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

5 years ago today, Starlink connected our first paying customer with high-speed, low-latency internet from space.



Today, Wendy and Sean are joined by over 7M people across 150 countries, territories and markets staying connected with Starlink. Thank you to all of our customers. pic.twitter.com/bAAIN2G3OW — Starlink (@Starlink) October 26, 2025

What is Starlink?

With a goal of providing high-speed Internet around the world, Starlink aims to provide connectivity for streaming, video calls, gaming and remote working anywhere in the world – including remote locations.

Residential services start at $59 a month, until Oct. 29 and then return to a base price of $80 a month, Starlink's website said. Now, over 7 million people across 150 countries, territories and markets are connected with Starlink, a SpaceX post said.

According to Space.com, SpaceX currently has 8,475 Starlink satellites in orbit – with a goal of having a total of 42,000 in orbit. Each satellite has a lifespan of five years.