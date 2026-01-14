SpaceX set to launch Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

The Brief SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. For the Starlink 6-98 mission, a Falcon 9 rocket will carry 29 satellites into low Earth orbit. SpaceX's Starlink network includes thousands of satellites.



SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites from the Space Coast on Wednesday.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force’s Space Launch Complex 40 during a four-hour launch window that opens at 1:08 p.m. ET.

After separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Another 29 Starlink satellites will be carried to low Earth orbit for the Starlink 6-98 mission, joining thousands of other satellites that have already been sent up. The satellites provide broadband internet access to many parts of the world.