SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites from Florida

The Brief SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites on Tuesday morning from Florida. The launch took place at 9:05 a.m. with additional backup opportunities not needed. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.



SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites on Tuesday morning from Florida.

What was launched?

What we know:

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities, to low-Earth orbit.

The backstory:

This was the 12th flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-8, Polaris Dawn, CRS-31, Astranis: From One to Many, IM-2 and six Starlink missions.

What's next:

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

When and where did the launch take place?

Timeline:

The launch took place at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Brevard County.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: