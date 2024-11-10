SpaceX set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is all set to launch 24 Starlink satellites into space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday.
Liftoff is slated for 4:28 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral.
This is the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously supported Euclid, Axiom-2, Axiom-3, Cygnus NG-21, SES 24, CRS-30 and five Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.
The first stage is slated to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean following separation.