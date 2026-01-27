SpaceX set to launch advanced GPS satellite from Cape Canaveral

The Brief SpaceX plans to launch an advanced GPS satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday. The launch window is scheduled to open at 11:38 p.m. SpaceX originally targeted Monday for the launch.



SpaceX is set to launch an advanced Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite for the U.S. Space Force from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday night.

The GPS-III satellite will be carried into medium-Earth orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window is scheduled to open at 11:38 p.m. A backup window has been scheduled for Wednesday at 11:34 p.m.

SpaceX had targeted Monday for the launch, but poor weather conditions caused the launch to be pushed back.

This will mark the fifth flight for the first-stage booster, which will aim to land on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean.

GPS III-9 mission

The launch is for the GPS III-9 mission, which was originally set to be launched by United Launch Alliance on its Vulcan rocket.

The satellite is part of an effort to modernize the GPS constellation.

According to the Space Force, the GPS III satellites are equipped with M-Code technology and provide more accurate and jam-resistant capabilities.

"Adding another such satellite to the constellation enhances the system’s robustness and ultimately boosts the warfighting lethality of the Joint Force," the agency said in a news release.

Watch the launch live on spacex.com/launches and on X.