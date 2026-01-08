SpaceX set for another Starlink mission in second rocket launch of 2026

The Brief SpaceX is getting ready to launch more Starlink satellites into space. A Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 29 Starlink satellites, is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station this afternoon. This will mark SpaceX's second launch of 2026.



SpaceX’s network of Starlink satellites is getting bigger.

The company is set to launch another batch of satellites on Thursday from the Space Coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 Starlink satellites is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:29 p.m. ET.

The four-hour launch window is set to end at 5:29 p.m.

After separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on the droneship "Just Read the Instructions," which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. This will be the 29th flight for the booster, which has supported 24 Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

Starlink megaconstellation

This batch of satellites, which are part of the Starlink 6-96 mission, will be heading for low Earth orbit, joining thousands that have already been launched into space. Starlink satellites provide broadband internet access to many parts of the world.

Thursday’s launch marks the second one for SpaceX in 2026. The first was a Falcon 9 rocket launch on Sunday.

SpaceX's next Starlink mission launch is scheduled for Jan. 10 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.