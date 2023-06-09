article

SpaceX plans to send another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit early Monday morning.

The instantaneous launch window on June 12 opens at 3:10 a.m. ET for liftoff of a Falcon 9 launch of the 53 broadband communications satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

If needed, SpaceX says there is an additional launch opportunity on the same day at 4:52 a.m. ET (8:52 UTC). Backup opportunities are also available Tuesday, June 13 at 2:45 a.m. ET (06:45 UTC) and 4:26 a.m. ET (8:26 UTC).

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus, CRS-27, and four Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.