Watch: SpaceX to launch SES O3b mPOWER satellites Monday from Cape Canaveral

The Brief SpaceX is set to launch SES's O3b mPOWER 9 and 10 satellites Monday evening from Cape Canaveral aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission aims to expand SES’s global broadband network, which delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to remote and mobile markets. Liftoff is scheduled during a two-hour window starting at 5:12 p.m. ET, with a backup window available Tuesday.



SpaceX is set to light up the Florida skies Monday evening with the launch of SES's O3b mPOWER mission from Cape Canaveral.

When is the launch?

What we know:

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off during a two-hour window that opens at 5:12 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This mission will mark the sixth flight for this particular first-stage booster.

Following stage separation, the booster will attempt a landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

If needed, a backup launch window is available on Tuesday, July 22, during the same timeframe.

SES's O3b mPOWER mission | CREDIT: SpaceX

What is SES's O3b mPOWER mission?

Big picture view:

SES, a major global satellite operator based in Luxembourg, created the O3b mPOWER satellite system to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe, with a focus on underserved and mobile markets.

Built by Boeing and operating in medium Earth orbit, the O3b mPOWER constellation features powerful satellites capable of providing flexible Ka-band coverage with data speeds ranging from 50 megabits to 10 gigabits per second.

The system is designed to support customers in remote locations, including maritime, aviation, government, and enterprise sectors.

SES began launching the satellites in late 2022, with commercial service beginning in April 2024. With the latest pair of upgraded satellites—O3b mPOWER 9 and 10—scheduled to launch Monday.

SES plans to continue expanding the constellation through 2026 to meet growing global demand for reliable, high-throughput connectivity.