SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Florida coast

The Brief SpaceX sent 29 satellites into low-Earth orbit on Thursday. The company launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The satellites join Starlink's growing network, which provides high-speed internet around the world.



SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast on Thursday.

The launch, which was previously scheduled for Wednesday, lifted off at around 6:30 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission sent another batch of 29 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit.

This launch marked the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

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Wednesday launch scrubbed

The Elon Musk-owned space company had hoped to launch its Starlink mission Wednesday morning, but the attempt was scrubbed.

Officials didn't give an official reason for the scrub, but poor weather conditions likely contributed to the decision.

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Starlink constellation

The 29 new satellites will join Starlink's growing constellation to expand the company's internet network.

Starlink delivers high speed broadband internet to users around the world, especially in remote areas.

Last month, American Airlines announced that Starlink Wi-Fi internet will be available on flights in 2027.

"A more seamless, high-speed in-flight connection—built for streaming, browsing, gaming, and staying connected in real time, gate to gate," the airline said in a social media post.