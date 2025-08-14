SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida Thursday morning

The Brief SpaceX will launch 28 Starlink satellites Thursday around 8:30 a.m. from Cape Canaveral. The mission supports the expansion of the Starlink internet network. The Falcon 9 booster will fly for the 10th time and land on a droneship in the Atlantic.



SpaceX is gearing up for another Starlink satellite launch from Florida on Thursday morning.

What we know:

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch 28 satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is part of SpaceX’s ongoing mission to build a global broadband network through its rapidly growing Starlink constellation.

Liftoff is set for around 8:30 a.m. FOX 35 will stream it live using the video player at the top of this page.

By the numbers:

This will be the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-9, RRT-1, Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, Fram2, SXM-10, MTG-S1, and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.