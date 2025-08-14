SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida Thursday morning
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up for another Starlink satellite launch from Florida on Thursday morning.
What we know:
A Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch 28 satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The launch is part of SpaceX’s ongoing mission to build a global broadband network through its rapidly growing Starlink constellation.
Liftoff is set for around 8:30 a.m. FOX 35 will stream it live using the video player at the top of this page.
By the numbers:
This will be the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-9, RRT-1, Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, Fram2, SXM-10, MTG-S1, and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX on August 14, 2025.