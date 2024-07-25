SpaceX Falcon 9 to return to flight from Florida as early as Saturday after being grounded

Watch Falcon 9 launch live

Weeks after being grounded, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is again ready to take off from Florida's space coast.

SpaceX is targeting a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday at 12:21 a.m., with liftoff opportunities available until 4:21 a.m.

This comes after the Falcon 9 rocket's second stage could not complete its second engine burn required to place it into orbit to deploy the spacecraft during a launch from Vandenburg Space Force Base in California.

According to SpaceX, the rocket's second stage did not properly fire, resulting in satellites being deployed in orbit sooner than expected.

The July 12 premature deployment means the satellites will eventually succumb to Earth’s gravitational pull and burn in the atmosphere.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which monitors and regulates commercial space launches, immediately issued a statement saying it would launch an investigation, during which SpaceX would halt the launch of similar models.

Saturday's launch will be the 17th flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and 12 Starlink missions.