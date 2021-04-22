SpaceX Crew-2 timeline: What the astronauts will do leading up to and after liftoff

article

On Friday, four astronauts will lift off from Florida on a historic journey to the International Space Station. While the launch is the main event, there are plenty of milestones leading up to the countdown and after they leave Earth.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Crew Dragon Endeavour, marking the second crew rotation on a commercial spacecraft mission and the first with two international partner astronauts.

NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet will embark on a six-month trip aboard the ISS.

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:49 a.m. ET on Friday, April 23. So far, there is a 90% chance of favorable weather, according to the U.S. Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron.

NASA has released a breakdown of events happening on launch day leading up to the liftoff and beyond:

Thursday, April 22

11:09 p.m. -- Crew wake-up call

Friday, April 23

12:19 a.m. -- Launch readiness briefing

1:29 a.m. -- Crew weather briefing

1:44 a.m. -- Astronauts get suited up

2:29 a.m. -- Astronauts walk out of the Neil Armstrong Operations & Checkout Building where Tesla’s will take them to the launchpad. On the way, the astronauts will listen to the music of their choice. Megan McArthur tweeted her playlist that includes "Learn to Fly" by the Foo Fighters and "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne

2:54 a.m. – The crew arrives at launchpad 29A

3:29 a.m. – SpaceX to check communication systems and astronauts seats will be rotated into liftoff position

3:35 a.m. – Final suit leak checks

3:54 a.m. – Hatch to Dragon Endeavor closes

4:19 a.m. – The launch escape system is given final checks

5:04 a.m. – Fueling of Dragon given go/no go and instructions

5:07 a.m. – Crew access arm retracts

5:10 a.m. – Launch escape system on Dragon Endeavor activated

5:14 a.m. – Fueling begins

5:49 a.m. – Falcon 9 liftoff from Florida

Saturday, April 24

5:10 a.m. – Docking

7:15 a.m. – Hatch Opening

7:45 a.m. – Welcome Ceremony from the International Space Station

