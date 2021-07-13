Titusville's Space View Park reopened following repairs

article

Space View Park, a popular viewing spot for rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center, has reopened following the completion of repairs stemming from damages caused by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

The park, located on the shore of the Indian River Lagoon in Titusville, reopened Friday and will be open daily from dusk to dawn.

Repairs, at a cost of $2 million, included replacement of observation docks, seawall repair, and replacement, sidewalks, repair and replacement of the rock revetment, new lighting, and landscaping upgrades. The contractor was Rush Construction Inc.

The park is not only great for launches but also includes a fishing area and boat dock, picnic areas, mission logos carved in granite, and a walk-through of the history of manned space exploration.

