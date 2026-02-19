Sonic boom from SpaceX Falcon 9's return could be heard in The Bahamas: Here's how to watch the launch

The Brief SpaceX will launch another 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch will take place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch is set to take place at 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 19.



SpaceX plans to launch another 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Thursday evening.

When is the launch?

The launch is set to take place from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Targeting this evening for Falcon 9’s second droneship landing off the coast of The Bahamas → https://t.co/Il5YciZaCt pic.twitter.com/tEsJeJp8TR — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 19, 2026

Where to watch the launch?

Catch the launch on FOX 35's livestream at fox35orlando.com/watch.

About five minutes before liftoff, viewers can also catch the launch on X@SpaceX or on the X TV app.

All about the launch

This is the 26th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, NG-20, TD7, and 18 Starlink missions, SpaceX said.

Satellites were expected to be deployed an hour and three minutes into the mission.

Falcon 9 will generate a sonic boom when it returns off the coast of the Bahamas. There's a possibility residents of and visitors to The Bahamas may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing. What may be experienced will depend on weather and other conditions, SpaceX said.

SpaceX Starship's second launch attempt (SpaceX)

Who is SpaceX?

The backstory:

SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, started in 2002 to create powerful, fully reusable launch vehicles. SpaceX rockets can withstand reentry and land back on Earth to re-fly again.

They hope to become capable of carrying humans to Mars and other destinations in the solar system. In 2020, SpaceX was the first private company to transport people to the International Space Station.

The company has completed 611 missions, 571 landings and 534 relights, its website said.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit today at 12:35 p.m., from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

What is Starlink?

With a goal of providing high-speed Internet around the world, Starlink aims to provide connectivity for streaming, video calls, gaming and remote working anywhere in the world – including remote locations.

Residential services start at $59 a month, until Oct. 29 and then return to a base price of $80 a month, Starlink's website said. Now, over 7 million people across 150 countries, territories and markets are connected with Starlink, a SpaceX post said.

According to Space.com, SpaceX currently has 8,475 Starlink satellites in orbit – with a goal of having a total of 42,000 in orbit. Each satellite has a lifespan of five years.

What's next:

The next launch is set for Feb. 21 at 3 a.m.