Sofia Richie engaged to boyfriend Elliot Grainge

Congratulations are in order for Sofia Richie and her boyfriend Elliot Grainge - they're engaged!

Richie shared a photo of her ring from Grainge on Instagram Wednesday with the caption, "Forever isn't long enough."

In a series of photos, Richie shared the actual engagement, with Grainge down on one knee as she covers her mouth in awe.

Another photo shows a close-up of the massive diamond ring and the two sharing a kiss.

The pair were first linked together in January 2021. Before Grainge, Richie was in a relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex.

Richie is the daughter of Lionel Richie. Grainge is the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge.

