Small wildfire being monitored in Volusia County, fire officials say

The Florida Forest Service - Bunnell District said Wildland firefighters are watching a small wildfire in Volusia County.

Firefighters responded to a small wildfire off of State Road 11 in Volusia County, near Saratoga Farms Trail, on Sunday afternoon, the Florida Forest Service - Bunnell District said in a Facebook post.

Officials say the wildfire is causing smoke impact to S.R. 11 and drivers should be cautious in that area.

Fire officials did not say there was any threat to homes or businesses.