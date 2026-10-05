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Woman dead in shooting at Maitland apartment complex, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Maitland
Published October 5, 2026 6:38 AM EDT
Published October 5, 2026 6:38 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A 27-year-old woman was found dead early Monday at a Maitland apartment complex early Monday, police said.
    • Officers responded to the Bell Trelago apartments off Maitland Boulevard.
    • Police said their initial investigation determined the woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

MAITLAND, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Maitland, police said. 

What we know:

Officers responded early Monday to the Bell Trelago apartment off Maitland Boulevard after reports of an apparent gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman dead in the parking lot. 

Investigators said their initial investigation determined the gunshot was self-inflicted. 

Police said there is no threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any other information about the woman.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Maitland Police Department. 

MaitlandOrange County News