Woman dead in shooting at Maitland apartment complex, police say
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MAITLAND, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Maitland, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded early Monday to the Bell Trelago apartment off Maitland Boulevard after reports of an apparent gunshot victim.
When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman dead in the parking lot.
Investigators said their initial investigation determined the gunshot was self-inflicted.
Police said there is no threat to the community.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released any other information about the woman.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Maitland Police Department.