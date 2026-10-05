Woman dead in shooting at Maitland apartment complex, police say

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The Brief A 27-year-old woman was found dead early Monday at a Maitland apartment complex early Monday, police said. Officers responded to the Bell Trelago apartments off Maitland Boulevard. Police said their initial investigation determined the woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



A woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Maitland, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded early Monday to the Bell Trelago apartment off Maitland Boulevard after reports of an apparent gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman dead in the parking lot.

Investigators said their initial investigation determined the gunshot was self-inflicted.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any other information about the woman.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.