Sheriff's office: Man shot at deputy during traffic stop in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say shot at one of its deputies during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, officials say a detective attempted a traffic stop on a silver 2002 BMW 325XI with the Florida license tag Z535MU.

"The driver fled from the detective and then opened fire and shot at our detective!" the sheriff's office said.

The detective was not injured. The shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Nathaniel James Woodruff.

"We need your help getting this violent individual off the streets." Deputies say if you see him, do not approach.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 352-732-9111 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP(7867).