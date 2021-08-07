Sheriff's office gives out free backpacks to students

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office were out Saturday morning handing out hundreds of backpacks full of school supplies to the community.

This was the first of a two-part Backpack Giveaway hosted by the sheriff's office in a drive-through event at different Orange County schools.

Sheriff John Mina was also helping handing out backpacks at Wheatley Elementary School this morning. Several more deputies will be out Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Robinsonwood Middle and Westridge Middle.

The public is encouraged to come by. The event isn't limited to just Orange County residents, the backpacks are free and available to anyone who wants one.