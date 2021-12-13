Sheriff: Body of man whose kayak capsized on Florida lake found

article

The body of a man whose kayak capsized while fishing on a Florida lake has been found, law enforcement confirmed on Monday.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood spoke about the discovery on social media. He explained that deputies were searching for a man whose kayak capsized while he was fishing on Big Lake in Deltona. They found his body about three hours after the initial call.

A report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) said that a 50-year-old man and his 45-year-old brother went fishing together on separate kayaks. The two separated to fish and when the younger brother returned, he saw his brother's kayak partially submerged. He looked around and could not find him, so he went to a nearby home to call 911.

"My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and I want them to know how many of us were working to bring him back to them," Sheriff Chitwood said. "I wish we had better news to report, but I am grateful to everyone out there who did their best.

He also explained that during the search, neighbors Don and Betty Jo Folds brought out lighting, food, and drinks for all the first responders involved in the search. Units with the marine, dive, and drone teams helped, as well as detectives, Air One, Deltona Fire, and FWC.

